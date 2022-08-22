L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,485 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $16,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock traded down $3.00 on Monday, reaching $235.43. 6,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,735. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.71 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $232.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.14%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

