Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Acquires 167 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CME Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,862,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,906,238,000 after acquiring an additional 377,321 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in CME Group by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,188,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,013,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,636 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in CME Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,100,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,091,000 after buying an additional 603,755 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,331,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,117,000 after buying an additional 123,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 4,060,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $927,607,000 after buying an additional 34,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Argus raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CME Group from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.20.

CME Group Price Performance

CME traded down $0.99 on Monday, hitting $201.08. 25,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,611,501. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $185.79 and a one year high of $256.94. The firm has a market cap of $72.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

