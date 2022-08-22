Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Acquires 2,524 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $21,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,384,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,532,000 after acquiring an additional 53,541 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 814,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,216,000 after buying an additional 142,029 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3,154.7% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $2.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.99. 69,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,862,683. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $88.53 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.80 and a 200-day moving average of $101.42.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.