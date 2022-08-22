Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Acquires 886 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,113,000 after purchasing an additional 37,686 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 287,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,425,000 after buying an additional 107,185 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 44,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 22,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 217,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,934,000 after acquiring an additional 25,656 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPC. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.68. 69,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,379,441. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.04. The firm has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $55.79 and a 12 month high of $114.35.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 15.68%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading

