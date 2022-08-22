Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Buys 2,022 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 17,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 14,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.40. 1,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,294. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $93.07 and a twelve month high of $111.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.82.

