Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Buys 3,824 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 159,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,601,000 after purchasing an additional 46,664 shares during the period. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $341,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $7.45 on Monday, reaching $315.41. 2,134,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,343,883. The company has a 50 day moving average of $299.91 and a 200 day moving average of $320.00. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.527 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

