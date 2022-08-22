Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Buys 4,404 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,202 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.3% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.3% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 417,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,320,000 after purchasing an additional 16,232 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 7,929 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.48.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS traded down $3.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.51. 292,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,580,839. The company has a market cap of $212.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.85, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $187.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.85.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

