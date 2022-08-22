Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Buys 7,258 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.03. 30,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,218,282. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.20. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.63 and a 12 month high of $115.66.

