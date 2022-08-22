Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Grows Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $5,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGV. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $49,718,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 473,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,609,000 after purchasing an additional 93,869 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 452,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,786,000 after purchasing an additional 41,542 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 333,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after buying an additional 20,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 290,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,573,000 after buying an additional 24,603 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:ESGV traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.30. 15,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,055. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.91. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $63.48 and a 1 year high of $88.85.

