Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Raises Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,337 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 419.8% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,186,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,408,232,000 after buying an additional 2,067,705 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 270,940 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $91,131,000 after buying an additional 42,193 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 270.2% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 68,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $22,888,000 after buying an additional 49,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 9,458 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 11,714 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $2,114,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,932,223. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,618 shares of company stock valued at $8,660,135 over the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of META traded down $4.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $163.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,049,258. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.33. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.25 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.37.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.