Laurentian Lowers Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) to Hold

Laurentian lowered shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Firm Capital Mortgage Investment to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Shares of FC opened at C$12.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.11. The stock has a market cap of C$432.77 million and a PE ratio of 13.34. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of C$11.40 and a 12 month high of C$15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.30, a current ratio of 8.02 and a quick ratio of 8.02.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 99.57%.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge, and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company also offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; and a line of lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans.

