Lavras Gold (CVE:LGC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.26

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 9500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Lavras Gold Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.41. The stock has a market cap of C$10.69 million and a P/E ratio of -53.00.

Lavras Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lavras Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of the Lavras do Sul gold project located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The Lavras do Sul gold project is an advanced exploration stage property that covers approximately 190 square kilometers and comprises approximately 23 prospects.

Featured Articles

