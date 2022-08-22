LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR) Director Buys $18,150.00 in Stock

LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) Director Gary M. Winer purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $18,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,939.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
LENSAR Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of LNSR traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.91. 13,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,212. LENSAR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $8.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average is $6.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.11.
LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.05. LENSAR had a negative return on equity of 45.47% and a negative net margin of 63.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, BTIG Research decreased their target price on LENSAR to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.
LENSAR Company Profile
LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.
