LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR) Director Buys $18,150.00 in Stock

LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) Director Gary M. Winer purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $18,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,939.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

LENSAR Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of LNSR traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.91. 13,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,212. LENSAR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $8.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average is $6.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.11.

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.05. LENSAR had a negative return on equity of 45.47% and a negative net margin of 63.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LENSAR

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNSR. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LENSAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LENSAR in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in LENSAR by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in LENSAR in the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in LENSAR by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 42,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 14,998 shares during the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BTIG Research decreased their target price on LENSAR to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

LENSAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.



