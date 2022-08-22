Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Trading Up 4.1%

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.18 and last traded at $31.18. Approximately 103,019 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,466,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LI shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $26.80 to $58.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. CLSA began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Li Auto from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Li Auto Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of -625.87 and a beta of 0.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Li Auto

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). Li Auto had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li Auto Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.