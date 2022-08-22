LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Cowen

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 49.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

LifeStance Health Group Stock Performance

LifeStance Health Group stock opened at $6.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.77. LifeStance Health Group has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $16.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insider Activity

LifeStance Health Group ( NASDAQ:LFST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $209.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.47 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 46.31% and a negative return on equity of 23.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts expect that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Warren Gouk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $73,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,265,330 shares in the company, valued at $45,862,215.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Gwen H. Booth sold 88,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $467,965.46. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,083,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,330,766.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Warren Gouk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,265,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,862,215.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 517,006 shares of company stock worth $2,919,254 over the last three months. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeStance Health Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.