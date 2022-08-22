LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

LifeVantage Stock Performance

LifeVantage stock opened at $4.38 on Thursday. LifeVantage has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $8.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.14 million, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average of $4.55.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeVantage

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in LifeVantage in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LifeVantage by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeVantage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of LifeVantage by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 7,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of LifeVantage by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 9,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.54% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

Featured Stories

