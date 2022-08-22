Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Stock Position Decreased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,177,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360,932 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $256,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 505.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 55.6% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE:LYV traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.72. 19,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100,832. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.31 and a 52-week high of $127.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.56 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 669.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.90) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Macquarie raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $49,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,017,992.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.