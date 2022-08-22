LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Maxim Group to $3.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Maxim Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 163.16% from the company’s current price.

LM Funding America Price Performance

NASDAQ LMFA traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.14. 1,103,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,066. LM Funding America has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $7.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.90.

Get LM Funding America alerts:

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.52. LM Funding America had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 1,385.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LM Funding America

About LM Funding America

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LM Funding America stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LM Funding America, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LMFA Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of LM Funding America at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

LM Funding America, Inc operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LM Funding America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LM Funding America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.