Loews Corp Has $205,000 Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Loews Corp reduced its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Loews Corp’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,793,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,995 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 22.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,444,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,763,000 after purchasing an additional 269,051 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,389,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,627,000 after buying an additional 31,808 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Chart Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 768,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GTLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $203.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.60.

Chart Industries Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of GTLS traded down $4.43 on Monday, reaching $191.80. The stock had a trading volume of 7,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.29 and a 12-month high of $214.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.55 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.53.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $404.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.17 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

