Loews Corp Trims Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Loews Corp decreased its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,500 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Western Digital makes up approximately 0.1% of Loews Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Loews Corp’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $14,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,707,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 631.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,341,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $87,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,297 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 15.6% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,552,489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $374,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,132 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,197,859 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $468,969,000 after acquiring an additional 646,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,696,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Western Digital from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Benchmark lowered shares of Western Digital to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Western Digital to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.90.

Shares of Western Digital stock traded down $1.55 on Monday, hitting $46.12. 37,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,889,197. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.00. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $41.63 and a 12-month high of $69.99. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.27. Western Digital had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

