Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.32.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $210.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,978,452. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.