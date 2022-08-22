Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Increased to $247.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by DA Davidson from $225.00 to $247.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LOW. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut Lowe’s Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $222.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $243.32.

LOW opened at $211.36 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $135.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.74.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,977,035,000 after buying an additional 296,707 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,003,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,223,360,000 after buying an additional 331,447 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,751,232,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,675,859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,349,793,000 after purchasing an additional 205,858 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,809,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,174,691,000 after purchasing an additional 666,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

