LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Black Swift Group LLC

Black Swift Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.26.

Insider Activity

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYB opened at $89.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.08. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $82.14 and a 12-month high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.28. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.35 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

