MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 14,968 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 499,771 shares.The stock last traded at $12.32 and had previously closed at $12.74.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$23.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on MAG Silver from C$29.75 to C$28.75 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.21.
MAG Silver Stock Down 1.3 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.27 and a beta of 1.10.
Institutional Trading of MAG Silver
About MAG Silver
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MAG Silver (MAG)
- Oil Services: Who Will Lead The Rebound?
- Analog Devices Reveals Semiconductor Demand Problems
- Three Ways To Find Hot Stocks In A Tepid Market
- Here are the Multiple Stages of a Bear Market
- 3 August Earnings Reports With ‘Wow’ Potential
Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.