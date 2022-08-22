MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 14,968 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 499,771 shares.The stock last traded at $12.32 and had previously closed at $12.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$23.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on MAG Silver from C$29.75 to C$28.75 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.21.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of MAG Silver

About MAG Silver

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAG. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in MAG Silver by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,358,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,098 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MAG Silver by 17.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,813,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,751,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,826,000 after acquiring an additional 566,717 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 362.1% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 634,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,277,000 after purchasing an additional 497,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 849,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,741,000 after purchasing an additional 420,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.