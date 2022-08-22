MANTRA DAO 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.46 Million (OM)

MANTRA DAO (OM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. MANTRA DAO has a total market capitalization of $24.68 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MANTRA DAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0493 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MANTRA DAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,224.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004715 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003772 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002409 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00129371 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00032636 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00081425 BTC.

About MANTRA DAO

MANTRA DAO is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 500,205,033 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao. MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com.

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MANTRA DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MANTRA DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MANTRA DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MANTRA DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.