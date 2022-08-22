MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Raised to $290.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Atlantic Securities from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
MKTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Compass Point raised shares of MarketAxess from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $338.00 to $325.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $308.22.
NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $262.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 0.59. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $249.01 and a 1-year high of $487.79.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.89%.
In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total transaction of $495,952.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,789.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 1,345.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.
