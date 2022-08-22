Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $63.50

Shares of Marks Electrical Group PLC (LON:MRK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 63.50 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 63.27 ($0.76), with a volume of 59364 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.50 ($0.83).

MRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.45) price objective on shares of Marks Electrical Group in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Marks Electrical Group in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £66.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,100.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 78.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.04.

About Marks Electrical Group

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a dividend of GBX 0.67 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. Marks Electrical Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,333.33%.

Marks Electrical Group PLC operates as an online electrical retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells, delivers, and installs domestic electrical appliances and consumer electronics. The company was formerly known as Marks Electrical Holding Limited and changed its name to Marks Electrical Group PLC in October 2021.

