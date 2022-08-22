Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 856,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,135 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $150,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1,261.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Cowen cut their target price on Marriott International to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.15.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

Marriott International Stock Performance

In related news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $159.11. 26,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,374,714. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.13. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $195.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The firm has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.63.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The business’s revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

