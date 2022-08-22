Martin Marietta Materials’ (MLM) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a $410.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $394.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $406.00 to $384.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $414.18.
Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $365.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $328.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.21. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $284.99 and a twelve month high of $446.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88.
Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 19.11%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,636,848,000 after acquiring an additional 105,535 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,584,501,000 after acquiring an additional 39,408 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.9% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,816,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,468,896,000 after acquiring an additional 310,451 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,781,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,225,395,000 after acquiring an additional 13,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 25.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $743,040,000 after acquiring an additional 504,794 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
