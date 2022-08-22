Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 104,730 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,701,641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,730 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $615,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $972,351,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,649,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,331,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,368 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,458,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in TE Connectivity by 194.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,769,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $285,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 3,976.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 989,238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $159,605,000 after purchasing an additional 964,972 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $394,590.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,039.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 price target (down from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

TEL stock opened at $134.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.12 and a 52-week high of $166.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.50.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

