Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,666,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 832,627 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.97% of Stryker worth $980,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $816,519,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at $295,397,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Stryker by 6,917.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 703,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $188,195,000 after acquiring an additional 693,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,729,638,000 after purchasing an additional 402,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,733,027 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $463,446,000 after purchasing an additional 371,008 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $218.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $82.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.85. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on SYK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.00.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

