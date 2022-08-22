Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $523.34 Million Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,798,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097,412 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.03% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $523,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

ADM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.42.

Shares of ADM opened at $85.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.62 and a 200 day moving average of $83.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $58.44 and a 12 month high of $98.88. The company has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

