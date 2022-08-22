Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,726,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,547,952 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.49% of PayPal worth $662,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in PayPal by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,932,000 after buying an additional 337,048 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in PayPal by 235.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 13.4% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 116.8% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $94.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.08. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $296.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $108.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Loop Capital dropped their target price on PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.84.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

