Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,667,595 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,582 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 4.75% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $714,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,319 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,062 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 424,545 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,560,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 30,271 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 7,764 shares during the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $43.72 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $38.02 and a fifty-two week high of $67.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

