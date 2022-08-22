Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,054,430 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,229,109 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $901,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on META. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.78.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,618 shares of company stock worth $8,660,135 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $165.34 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

