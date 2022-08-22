Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 354,009 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,537,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 354,009 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $452,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 84.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

ZBH stock opened at $113.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.88, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.15. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.39 and a twelve month high of $153.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.13.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZBH. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.

In other news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $55,871.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at $235,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

