Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 8,568 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 873,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,568 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.21% of ASML worth $583,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in ASML by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,072,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,040,854,000 after buying an additional 89,380 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,445,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,969,425,000 after acquiring an additional 170,909 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,836,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,461,978,000 after purchasing an additional 34,711 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of ASML by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,396,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,111,558,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 783,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $523,395,000 after buying an additional 224,316 shares in the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ASML from €767.00 ($782.65) to €630.00 ($642.86) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Argus began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 target price for the company. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($816.33) to €710.00 ($724.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.91.

ASML Trading Down 2.7 %

ASML Cuts Dividend

NASDAQ ASML opened at $530.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $511.76 and a 200 day moving average of $574.89. The company has a market capitalization of $217.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $412.67 and a 1 year high of $895.93.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $1.3991 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. ASML’s payout ratio is 13.63%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

