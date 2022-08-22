Massnet Hits Market Cap of $1.49 Million (MASS)

Massnet (MASS) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 22nd. In the last seven days, Massnet has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. Massnet has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $183,048.00 worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Massnet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004720 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,189.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00162264 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Revolution Populi (RVP) traded up 78,348.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00040483 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003718 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00128912 BTC.

Massnet Coin Profile

Massnet (MASS) is a Proof-of-Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 98,026,147 coins. Massnet’s official website is massnet.org. Massnet’s official message board is medium.com. Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken.

Massnet Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The MASS consensus engine aims to become the basic infrastructure to all blockchain consensus layers. Based on a Proof-of-Capacity consensus protocol, the MASS consensus engine creates a consensus layer that is permissionless, fair, energy efficiency, secure, and universal, ensuring the fundamental security of the public chain. The MASS consensus engine is universal and is capable of providing consensus services across any number of public chains. Nodes use storage capacity to run the consensus protocol and do not require permission. The MASS consensus engine is fair and energy efficient; only a very small amount of computing resources are required, meaning everyone has the chance to participate. MASS Net is the a public chain to make use of the MASS consensus engine. MASS is the store of value in circulation in MASS Net, and is also the value anchor for the MASS consensus engine. The MASS community is a non-profit online organisation that works for the popularisation of blockchain technology. It was launched in 2017. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Massnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Massnet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Massnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

