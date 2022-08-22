Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $59.09

Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $59.09 and last traded at $59.57, with a volume of 31601 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BTIG Research lowered Match Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Match Group from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Match Group to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Match Group from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.81.

Match Group Trading Down 4.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.35, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.28 and a 200-day moving average of $85.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $607,000. Infini Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 6,949 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Match Group by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

