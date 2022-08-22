Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Director Acquires $12,300.00 in Stock

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey Keenan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $12,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,382. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mativ Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MATV traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.41. The stock had a trading volume of 390,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,258. The company has a market capitalization of $763.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.89. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Mativ Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio is 64.78%.

Mativ Company Profile

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as offers other coating solutions and converting services for healthcare, construction, industrial, transportation and filtration end-markets.

