Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.15–$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.00 million-$37.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.94 million. Matterport also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.50–$0.46 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTTR. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Wedbush cut shares of Matterport from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.83.

MTTR stock opened at $4.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.86. Matterport has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $37.60.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Matterport had a negative net margin of 287.93% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. The firm had revenue of $28.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Matterport will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total value of $233,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 346,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,830.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Matterport news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 327,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $1,669,077.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,856,310 shares in the company, valued at $101,267,181. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total transaction of $233,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 346,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,830.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 461,643 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,573 in the last ninety days. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Matterport in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matterport during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Matterport during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matterport during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matterport by 31.0% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

