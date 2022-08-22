MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Price Tops $0.30 on Top Exchanges

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001410 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $15,486.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,153.51 or 0.99939681 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00050740 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00219564 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00132751 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.11 or 0.00236749 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00053354 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004687 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003986 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005351 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,971,283 coins. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject.

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.