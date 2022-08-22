Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 650,516 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 190,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 1.06% of Maximus worth $48,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Maximus by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Maximus by 829.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,734 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Maximus alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered Maximus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Maximus Trading Down 1.1 %

Maximus Dividend Announcement

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $63.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.70. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $88.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.17 and a 200 day moving average of $69.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 37.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Maximus news, CEO Bruce Caswell acquired 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $500,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,945.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy purchased 17,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,922.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,293,211.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell purchased 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $500,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,945.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Maximus Profile

(Get Rating)

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.