Mayfield Childcare Limited (ASX:MFD) Announces $0.03 Interim Dividend

Mayfield Childcare Limited (ASX:MFD – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, August 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.62, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Mayfield Childcare Limited provides long day childcare (LDC) services in Victoria, Australia. The company operates 36 LDC centers in Victoria, Queensland, and South Australia. Mayfield Childcare Limited was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Malvern East, Australia.

