MC Mining (LON:MCM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.90

MC Mining Limited (LON:MCM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 16.90 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 16.50 ($0.20), with a volume of 192034 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.50 ($0.19).

MC Mining Trading Up 6.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £32.61 million and a P/E ratio of -3.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7.49.

About MC Mining

(Get Rating)

MC Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, develops, and operates metallurgical and thermal coal projects in South Africa. The company's principal projects include the Uitkomst Colliery, a metallurgical and thermal coal project located in the KwaZulu Natal province; the Makhado hard coking and thermal coal project situated in the Soutpansberg coalfield in the Limpopo province; and the Vele Colliery, a semi-soft coking and thermal coal mine located to the west of Musina in the Limpopo province.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MC Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MC Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.