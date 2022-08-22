McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.68

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX – Get Rating) (NYSE:MUX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.68 and last traded at C$3.85, with a volume of 8067 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.83.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

The company has a market cap of C$185.91 million and a P/E ratio of -21.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.27.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

