McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.68

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX – Get Rating) (NYSE:MUX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.68 and last traded at C$3.85, with a volume of 8067 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.83.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Friday, August 5th.
McEwen Mining Trading Up 2.3 %
The company has a market cap of C$185.91 million and a P/E ratio of -21.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.27.
About McEwen Mining
McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.
See Also
- Oil Services: Who Will Lead The Rebound?
- Analog Devices Reveals Semiconductor Demand Problems
- Three Ways To Find Hot Stocks In A Tepid Market
- Here are the Multiple Stages of a Bear Market
- 3 August Earnings Reports With ‘Wow’ Potential
Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.