Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U)’s stock price dropped 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.57 and last traded at $15.58. Approximately 4,709 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 340,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.

MERC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mercer International from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mercer International from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Mercer International from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.51.

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Rating ) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $572.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.73 million. Mercer International had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 42.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mercer International Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. Mercer International’s payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

In related news, Director Keith Purchase sold 10,000 shares of Mercer International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $170,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,354.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Mercer International by 284.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 124,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 92,282 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Mercer International by 56.7% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 75,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 27,458 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Mercer International by 10.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,111 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Mercer International by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 9,023 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Mercer International by 9.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

