Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Merchants Bancorp Trading Down 1.4 %

Merchants Bancorp stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.38. The stock had a trading volume of 709 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,139. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.17. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.26 and a twelve month high of $30.24.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

