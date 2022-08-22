MinePlex 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.64 Million (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One MinePlex coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001615 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MinePlex has a total market cap of $97.08 million and $2.64 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MinePlex has traded down 14.2% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001587 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002153 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00769302 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
MinePlex Coin Profile
MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 279,887,515 coins. MinePlex’s official message board is mineplex.io/blog. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio.
Buying and Selling MinePlex
