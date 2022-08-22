Mint Club Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $513,253.00 (MINT)

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Mint Club coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Mint Club has a market capitalization of $4.42 million and approximately $513,253.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mint Club has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00032285 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000120 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000092 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004661 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Mint Club

Mint Club is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mint Club Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

